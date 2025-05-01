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Multiple Choice
Which atom has the highest first ionization energy?
A
Na
B
Ne
C
Mg
D
Al
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the first ionization energy is the energy required to remove one electron from a neutral atom in the gaseous state.
Recall that ionization energy generally increases across a period (left to right) in the periodic table because the nuclear charge increases, pulling electrons closer and making them harder to remove.
Identify the elements given: Sodium (Na), Neon (Ne), Magnesium (Mg), and Aluminum (Al), and note their positions in the periodic table. Neon is a noble gas at the end of the period, while the others are metals earlier in the same period.
Recognize that noble gases like Neon have a full valence shell, which makes their electrons more tightly bound and results in a higher first ionization energy compared to metals in the same period.
Conclude that Neon has the highest first ionization energy among the given atoms because it has a full outer shell and a higher effective nuclear charge experienced by its valence electrons.
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