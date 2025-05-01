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Multiple Choice
Based on periodic trends, which element has the lowest first ionization energy?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that first ionization energy is the energy required to remove the outermost electron from a neutral atom in the gaseous state.
Understand the periodic trend: ionization energy generally increases across a period (left to right) because the nuclear charge increases, pulling electrons closer and making them harder to remove.
Also, ionization energy generally decreases down a group (top to bottom) because electrons are farther from the nucleus and experience more shielding, making them easier to remove.
Compare the given elements: Ne (Neon) is a noble gas at the end of period 2, Mg (Magnesium) is an alkaline earth metal in period 3, and F (Fluorine) is a halogen in period 2. Na (Sodium), although not listed in the question options, is an alkali metal in period 3, group 1.
Since alkali metals have the lowest ionization energies in their periods due to having a single electron in their outermost shell, and ionization energy decreases down a group, Na has a lower first ionization energy than Ne, Mg, or F.
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Master Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules