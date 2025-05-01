Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form. It is represented as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, 7.2 x 10³ means 7.2 multiplied by 1000, which simplifies calculations and comparisons of large numbers. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Scientific Notation

Comparing Exponents When comparing numbers in scientific notation, the exponent of ten plays a crucial role. The number with the larger exponent is generally larger, as it indicates a greater scale. In the given pairs, 10³ (1000) is larger than 10² (100), which suggests that the number with the higher exponent will likely be larger, provided the coefficients are comparable. Recommended video: Guided course 02:42 02:42 Scientific Notation