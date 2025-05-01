Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form. It is represented as a product of a number (between 1 and 10) and a power of ten. For example, 4.9 x 10⁻³ means 4.9 divided by 1000, which helps in comparing very small or very large values easily. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Scientific Notation

Comparing Exponents When comparing numbers in scientific notation, the exponent of ten plays a crucial role. A larger negative exponent indicates a smaller number. For instance, 10⁻³ (0.001) is larger than 10⁻⁹ (0.000000001), meaning that any number multiplied by 10⁻³ will be larger than the same number multiplied by 10⁻⁹, regardless of the coefficients. Recommended video: Guided course 02:42 02:42 Scientific Notation