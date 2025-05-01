Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 670,000 can be expressed as 6.7 x 10^5, where 6.7 is the coefficient and 5 is the exponent. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Scientific Notation

Place Value Place value refers to the value of a digit based on its position within a number. In the number 670,000, the digit '6' is in the hundred-thousands place, '7' is in the ten-thousands place, and the remaining zeros indicate the absence of values in the lower places. Understanding place value is essential for converting standard numbers into scientific notation. Recommended video: Guided course 02:50 02:50 Scientific Notation