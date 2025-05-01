Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Notation Nuclear notation is a way of representing isotopes of elements, where the element symbol is accompanied by two numbers. The superscript indicates the mass number (total protons and neutrons), while the subscript indicates the atomic number (number of protons). This notation helps in identifying the specific isotope and its properties.

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This results in different mass numbers for the isotopes. Understanding isotopes is crucial for applications in nuclear chemistry, medicine, and understanding elemental behavior.