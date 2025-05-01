Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Static Electricity Static electricity is the buildup of electric charge on the surface of objects. When two materials, such as hair and a brush, come into contact and are then separated, electrons can transfer from one to the other, leading to an imbalance of charges. This imbalance causes the hair strands to repel each other, resulting in the 'flying apart' effect observed on dry days.

Dry Air and Humidity Humidity refers to the amount of water vapor present in the air. On dry days, the low humidity means there is less moisture in the air to help dissipate static charges. In contrast, humid air allows water molecules to conduct electricity, which can neutralize static charges and prevent hair from becoming charged and repelling.