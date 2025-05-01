Table of contents
10. Chemical Bonding
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
Problem 93
Textbook Question
The sulfite ion (SO₃²⁻) and sulfur trioxide (SO₃) have the same chemical formulas but different molecular geometries. Draw the Lewis dot structures and identify the molecular geometry of each.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Draw the Lewis dot structure for the sulfite ion (SO₃²⁻): Start by counting the total number of valence electrons. Sulfur has 6 valence electrons, and each oxygen has 6 valence electrons. Since the ion has a 2- charge, add 2 more electrons.
Arrange the atoms with sulfur in the center and the three oxygen atoms surrounding it. Distribute the electrons to satisfy the octet rule for each atom, starting with the outer atoms.
For the sulfite ion, consider resonance structures where one of the oxygen atoms forms a double bond with sulfur, while the others have single bonds. This will help distribute the charge more evenly.
Identify the molecular geometry of the sulfite ion (SO₃²⁻): With three bonding pairs and one lone pair on the central sulfur atom, the geometry is trigonal pyramidal.
Draw the Lewis dot structure for sulfur trioxide (SO₃): Count the total number of valence electrons. Sulfur has 6 valence electrons, and each oxygen has 6 valence electrons. There is no charge to consider. Arrange the atoms with sulfur in the center and form double bonds with each oxygen to satisfy the octet rule.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Lewis Dot Structures
Lewis dot structures are diagrams that represent the valence electrons of atoms within a molecule. They illustrate how electrons are shared or transferred between atoms, helping to visualize bonding and lone pairs. For the sulfite ion (SO₃²⁻) and sulfur trioxide (SO₃), drawing their Lewis structures will reveal the arrangement of electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is essential for understanding their molecular geometries.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1
Molecular Geometry
Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the shape of the molecule. For SO₃ and SO₃²⁻, the differences in their electron arrangements lead to distinct geometries: SO₃ is trigonal planar, while SO₃²⁻ adopts a bent shape due to the presence of lone pairs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:30
Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 1
VSEPR Theory
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory is a model used to predict the geometry of molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes. This theory is crucial for understanding why SO₃ and SO₃²⁻ have different geometries despite having similar chemical formulas, as it accounts for the influence of lone pairs on molecular shape.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Atomic Theory
