Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Dot Structures Lewis dot structures are diagrams that represent the valence electrons of atoms within a molecule. They illustrate how electrons are shared or transferred between atoms, helping to visualize bonding and lone pairs. For the sulfite ion (SO₃²⁻) and sulfur trioxide (SO₃), drawing their Lewis structures will reveal the arrangement of electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is essential for understanding their molecular geometries. Recommended video: Guided course 03:11 03:11 Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1

Molecular Geometry Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the shape of the molecule. For SO₃ and SO₃²⁻, the differences in their electron arrangements lead to distinct geometries: SO₃ is trigonal planar, while SO₃²⁻ adopts a bent shape due to the presence of lone pairs. Recommended video: Guided course 01:30 01:30 Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 1