VSEPR Theory Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs surrounding a central atom. According to this theory, electron groups (bonding and lone pairs) will arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes.

Electron Groups Electron groups refer to regions of electron density around a central atom, which can include bonded atoms and lone pairs. The number of electron groups determines the molecular geometry; for example, four electron groups can lead to shapes like tetrahedral or trigonal pyramidal, depending on the presence of lone pairs.