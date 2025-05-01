Table of contents
10. Chemical Bonding
Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
Problem 90
Textbook Question
The phosphonium ion, PH⁺₄ is formed by reaction of phosphine, PH₃ , with an acid. b. Predict its molecular geometry.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in the phosphonium ion, PH₄⁺, which is phosphorus (P).
Determine the number of valence electrons for phosphorus. Phosphorus has 5 valence electrons.
Consider the effect of the positive charge on the ion. The positive charge indicates the loss of one electron, so the total number of electrons to consider is 4.
Recognize that the phosphonium ion, PH₄⁺, is similar to the ammonium ion, NH₄⁺, in terms of electron configuration and bonding.
Use the VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory to predict the molecular geometry. With 4 bonding pairs and no lone pairs, the geometry is tetrahedral.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
VSEPR Theory
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory is a model used to predict the geometry of molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs surrounding a central atom. According to this theory, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, which helps determine the molecular shape.
Atomic Theory
Phosphonium Ion Structure
The phosphonium ion, PH⁺₄, is a positively charged species formed when phosphine (PH₃) reacts with an acid. In this ion, phosphorus is bonded to four hydrogen atoms, resulting in a tetrahedral arrangement of the hydrogen atoms around the phosphorus atom, which is central to understanding its geometry.
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1
Tetrahedral Geometry
Tetrahedral geometry is a molecular shape that occurs when a central atom is bonded to four other atoms, with bond angles of approximately 109.5 degrees. This arrangement is characteristic of molecules like PH⁺₄, where the repulsion between the bonding pairs of electrons leads to a three-dimensional shape that maximizes distance between the bonds.
Electron Geometry (Simplified) Concept 1
