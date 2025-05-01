Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

VSEPR Theory Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory is a model used to predict the geometry of molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs surrounding a central atom. According to this theory, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, which helps determine the molecular shape.

Phosphonium Ion Structure The phosphonium ion, PH⁺₄, is a positively charged species formed when phosphine (PH₃) reacts with an acid. In this ion, phosphorus is bonded to four hydrogen atoms, resulting in a tetrahedral arrangement of the hydrogen atoms around the phosphorus atom, which is central to understanding its geometry.