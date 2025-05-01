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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT an ionic compound?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what an ionic compound is. Ionic compounds are formed when metals transfer electrons to nonmetals, resulting in positive and negative ions that attract each other.
Step 2: Identify the elements in each compound and determine if they are metals or nonmetals. For example, Mg (magnesium) and Ca (calcium) are metals, while O (oxygen), F (fluorine), and Cl (chlorine) are nonmetals.
Step 3: Analyze each compound: MgO (magnesium oxide) consists of a metal and a nonmetal, so it is ionic; CaF\_2 (calcium fluoride) also consists of a metal and a nonmetal, so it is ionic; NaCl (sodium chloride) is a classic ionic compound made of a metal and a nonmetal.
Step 4: Look at N\_2 (nitrogen gas). It consists of two nonmetal atoms bonded together sharing electrons equally, which is a covalent bond, not ionic.
Step 5: Conclude that N\_2 is NOT an ionic compound because it is a molecular compound formed by covalent bonds between nonmetals.
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