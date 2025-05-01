Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. In this case, potassium (K) and bromine (Br) must be balanced to reflect the formation of potassium bromide (KBr). Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Oxidation and Reduction Oxidation and reduction are processes that involve the transfer of electrons between substances. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons, while reduction refers to the gain of electrons. In the reaction between potassium and bromine, potassium is oxidized (loses electrons) and bromine is reduced (gains electrons), which is essential for identifying the oxidizing and reducing agents. Recommended video: Guided course 02:42 02:42 Calculate Oxidation Numbers