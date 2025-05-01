Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction Oxidation and reduction are chemical processes that involve the transfer of electrons between substances. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation state, while reduction is the gain of electrons, leading to a decrease in oxidation state. These processes occur simultaneously in redox reactions, where one substance is oxidized and another is reduced. Recommended video: Guided course 02:42 02:42 Calculate Oxidation Numbers

Oxidizing and Reducing Agents An oxidizing agent is a substance that causes another to be oxidized by accepting electrons, while itself being reduced. Conversely, a reducing agent donates electrons to another substance, causing it to be reduced while the reducing agent is oxidized. Identifying these agents is crucial in redox reactions, as they play key roles in the electron transfer process. Recommended video: Guided course 03:13 03:13 Calculate Oxidation Numbers