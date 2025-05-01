Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Redox Reactions Redox reactions, short for reduction-oxidation reactions, involve the transfer of electrons between substances. In these reactions, one substance is oxidized (loses electrons) while another is reduced (gains electrons). Understanding the flow of electrons is crucial for identifying the roles of different substances in the reaction.

Oxidizing Agent An oxidizing agent is a substance that facilitates oxidation in another substance by accepting electrons. This means that the oxidizing agent itself is reduced in the process. Recognizing the role of oxidizing agents is essential for determining which substances gain electrons during redox reactions.