Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
16. Oxidation and Reduction
Redox Reactions
Problem 49
Textbook Question
In each of the following, tell whether the substance gains electrons or loses electrons in a redox reaction:a. An oxidizing agentb. A reducing agentc. A substance undergoing oxidationd. A substance undergoing reduction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of an oxidizing agent in a redox reaction: An oxidizing agent is a substance that causes another substance to oxidize, and in the process, it gains electrons.
Identify the role of a reducing agent in a redox reaction: A reducing agent is a substance that causes another substance to reduce, and in the process, it loses electrons.
Understand what happens to a substance undergoing oxidation: Oxidation involves the loss of electrons by a substance.
Understand what happens to a substance undergoing reduction: Reduction involves the gain of electrons by a substance.
Summarize the electron transfer: In a redox reaction, the oxidizing agent gains electrons, the reducing agent loses electrons, the substance undergoing oxidation loses electrons, and the substance undergoing reduction gains electrons.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Redox Reactions
Redox reactions, short for reduction-oxidation reactions, involve the transfer of electrons between substances. In these reactions, one substance is oxidized (loses electrons) while another is reduced (gains electrons). Understanding the flow of electrons is crucial for identifying the roles of different substances in the reaction.
Oxidizing Agent
An oxidizing agent is a substance that facilitates oxidation in another substance by accepting electrons. This means that the oxidizing agent itself is reduced in the process. Recognizing the role of oxidizing agents is essential for determining which substances gain electrons during redox reactions.
Reducing Agent
A reducing agent is a substance that donates electrons to another substance, causing that substance to be reduced. In this process, the reducing agent itself is oxidized. Identifying reducing agents is important for understanding which substances lose electrons in redox reactions.
