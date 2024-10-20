Multiple Choice

Which of the following represents an oxidation-reduction reaction?

I. PCl 3 (aq) + Cl 2 (g) → PCl 5 (aq)

II. 2 AgNO 3 (aq) + Cu (s) → Cu(NO 3 ) 2 (aq) + 2 Ag (s)

III. CO 2 (g) + 2 LiOH (aq) → Li 2 CO 3 (aq) + H 2 O (l)

IV. FeCl 2 (aq) + 2 NaOH (aq) → Fe(OH) 2 (aq) + 2 NaCl (aq)