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Multiple Choice
How does an element differ from a compound?
A
An element has a variable composition, whereas a compound always has a variable composition.
B
An element can be separated into simpler substances by a chemical reaction, whereas a compound cannot be separated by chemical means.
C
An element is a homogeneous mixture of substances, whereas a compound is a heterogeneous mixture of substances.
D
An element consists of only one type of atom, whereas a compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded in a fixed ratio.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an element: An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. It cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Understand the definition of a compound: A compound is a pure substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically bonded together in a fixed ratio.
Recognize that the key difference lies in composition: Elements have only one kind of atom, while compounds have multiple kinds of atoms bonded together.
Note that compounds have a fixed, definite composition, meaning the ratio of elements in a compound is always the same, whereas elements are composed of only one type of atom and do not have varying compositions.
Summarize the distinction: Elements are the simplest form of matter with one type of atom, while compounds are more complex substances made from elements combined chemically in specific proportions.
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