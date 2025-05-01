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Multiple Choice
Table salt (chemical formula ) is best classified as which type of matter?
A
Compound
B
Heterogeneous mixture
C
Element
D
Homogeneous mixture
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms: An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more different elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio; a homogeneous mixture is a mixture with uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases.
Identify the chemical formula given: NaCl, which consists of sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl) atoms chemically bonded together.
Recognize that since NaCl is made of two different elements chemically combined, it cannot be an element or a mixture.
Recall that a compound has a fixed chemical formula and properties distinct from its constituent elements, which matches the description of NaCl.
Conclude that table salt (NaCl) is best classified as a compound.
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