Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
Problem 92
Textbook Question
What is the effect of pressure on a liquid's boiling point?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the boiling point of a liquid is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure.
Recognize that increasing the external pressure on a liquid requires the liquid to reach a higher temperature for its vapor pressure to match the external pressure, thus increasing the boiling point.
Conversely, decreasing the external pressure lowers the temperature at which the vapor pressure equals the external pressure, thus decreasing the boiling point.
Consider the practical example of water boiling at a lower temperature at higher altitudes due to decreased atmospheric pressure.
Remember that this principle is used in pressure cookers, where increased pressure raises the boiling point of water, allowing food to cook faster.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Boiling Point
The boiling point of a liquid is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure surrounding the liquid. At this temperature, the liquid transitions to a gas. For example, water boils at 100°C at standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm), but this temperature changes with variations in pressure.
Vapor Pressure
Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid or solid form at a given temperature. As temperature increases, the vapor pressure of a liquid also increases, leading to a higher likelihood of molecules escaping into the gas phase. This relationship is crucial for understanding how boiling points change with pressure.
Guided course
01:15
Pressure Units
Effect of Pressure on Boiling Point
Increasing the external pressure on a liquid raises its boiling point because the liquid must reach a higher temperature for its vapor pressure to match the increased external pressure. Conversely, reducing the pressure lowers the boiling point, which is why water boils at lower temperatures at high altitudes, where atmospheric pressure is lower.
