Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boiling Point The boiling point of a liquid is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure surrounding the liquid. At this temperature, the liquid transitions to a gas. For example, water boils at 100°C at standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm), but this temperature changes with variations in pressure. Recommended video: Guided course 03:05 03:05 Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1

Vapor Pressure Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid or solid form at a given temperature. As temperature increases, the vapor pressure of a liquid also increases, leading to a higher likelihood of molecules escaping into the gas phase. This relationship is crucial for understanding how boiling points change with pressure. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 Pressure Units