Noble Gases Noble gases, such as Krypton (Kr), Argon (Ar), and Neon (Ne), are elements in Group 18 of the periodic table. They are characterized by their full valence electron shells, which make them chemically inert and non-reactive. Understanding their properties is essential for predicting trends in boiling points, as these gases exhibit weak van der Waals forces due to their nonpolar nature.

Boiling Point Trends The boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure, allowing it to transition from liquid to gas. For noble gases, boiling points generally increase with increasing atomic size and mass, as larger atoms have more electrons, leading to stronger London dispersion forces. This trend is crucial for analyzing the boiling points of Kr, Ar, and Ne.