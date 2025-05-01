Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enthalpy of Vaporization (∆Hvap) Enthalpy of vaporization (∆Hvap) is the amount of energy required to convert a unit mass of a liquid into vapor at constant temperature and pressure. It reflects the strength of intermolecular forces within the liquid; higher ∆Hvap values indicate stronger forces that require more energy to overcome during the phase change from liquid to gas.

Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular forces are the attractive forces between molecules that influence their physical properties, including boiling points and vaporization. The main types include hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces. Stronger intermolecular forces lead to higher ∆Hvap values, as more energy is needed to separate the molecules.