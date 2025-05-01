Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this problem, we need to convert grams to milligrams to match the units of the available tablets. Understanding how to use conversion factors, such as knowing that 1 gram equals 1000 milligrams, is essential for accurate calculations.

Dimensional Analysis Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert one set of units to another using conversion factors. It involves multiplying the quantity by a fraction that represents the relationship between the units. This method ensures that units cancel appropriately, leading to the desired unit in the final answer, which is crucial for solving the problem of how many tablets to administer.