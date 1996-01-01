21. Immune System
Disorders
Problem 20.20a
Which of the following conditions may lead to the development of autoimmunity?
a. Self antigens not previously encountered by T cells are released into the circulation.
b. Foreign antigens mimic self antigens.
c. Cells may inappropriately display class II MHC molecules.
d. Certain pathogens nonspecifically activate B cells.
e. All of the above are correct.
