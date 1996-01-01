28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Labor and Delivery
Problem 27.15a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Number the sequence of events that are responsible for initiating labor.
________Hypothalamus of the mother and fetus stimulate the placenta to secrete prostaglandins.
________Fetal cortisol levels increase and stimulate the placenta to release estrogen.
________Prostaglandins and oxytocin stimulate the uterus to contract.
________ Estrogen stimulates the myometrium to form oxytocin receptors.
