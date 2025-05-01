Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to predict how much product can be formed from given amounts of reactants, based on the balanced chemical equation. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for calculating theoretical yields, as it involves mole ratios derived from the coefficients in the balanced equation. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in a molecule. In the context of the given reaction, knowing the molar masses of salicylic acid and acetic anhydride is crucial for converting grams of these substances into moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass