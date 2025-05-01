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Multiple Choice
Periodic Table: Classifications — Who is credited with first publishing a periodic table that organized the elements into a repeating pattern of properties?
A
J. J. Thomson
B
John Dalton
C
Antoine Lavoisier
D
Dmitri Mendeleev
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context of the periodic table and its development in chemistry.
Recognize that the periodic table is a systematic arrangement of elements based on their properties and atomic weights.
Identify key scientists associated with early atomic theory and element classification: J. J. Thomson (discovered the electron), John Dalton (proposed atomic theory), Antoine Lavoisier (compiled a list of elements), and Dmitri Mendeleev.
Learn that Dmitri Mendeleev is credited with first publishing a periodic table that organized elements into a repeating pattern of properties, predicting the existence and properties of undiscovered elements.
Conclude that the correct answer is Dmitri Mendeleev because he created the first widely recognized periodic table based on periodicity of element properties.
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