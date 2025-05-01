Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Periodic Table: Classifications — Who is credited with developing the first widely recognized periodic table by arranging elements according to increasing atomic mass and predicting properties of undiscovered elements?
A
Dmitri Mendeleev
B
Ernest Rutherford
C
J. J. Thomson
D
Antoine Lavoisier
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context of the periodic table development in chemistry, focusing on how elements were organized before the modern atomic number concept.
Recognize that the first widely recognized periodic table arranged elements by increasing atomic mass rather than atomic number.
Identify the scientist who not only arranged elements by increasing atomic mass but also predicted the properties of elements that had not yet been discovered.
Recall that Dmitri Mendeleev is credited with this achievement, as he created the first periodic table with these characteristics.
Note that other scientists listed, such as Ernest Rutherford, J. J. Thomson, and Antoine Lavoisier, contributed to chemistry in different ways but did not develop the first periodic table as described.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules