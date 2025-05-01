Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
Problem 43
Textbook Question
Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions:TiO2(S) + 2 Cl2(G) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g)TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s)How many kilograms of rutile are needed to produce 95 kg of Ti?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molar masses of the compounds involved: TiO2, Ti, Cl2, C, TiCl4, Mg, and MgCl2.
Calculate the moles of Ti produced using its molar mass and the given mass of Ti (95 kg).
Use the stoichiometry of the second reaction to determine the moles of TiCl4 needed to produce the calculated moles of Ti.
Use the stoichiometry of the first reaction to determine the moles of TiO2 needed to produce the calculated moles of TiCl4.
Convert the moles of TiO2 to kilograms using its molar mass to find the mass of rutile needed.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equations. It allows us to determine the relationships between the quantities of substances involved in a reaction, which is essential for converting between grams of reactants and products. Understanding stoichiometry is crucial for solving problems that involve mass relationships in chemical processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is used to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations. Knowing the molar masses of TiO2 and Ti is vital for determining how much rutile is needed to produce a specific mass of titanium.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass
Chemical Reactions
Chemical reactions involve the transformation of reactants into products through breaking and forming chemical bonds. In this case, the reactions show how titanium is extracted from rutile through chlorination and reduction. Understanding the steps and the stoichiometry of these reactions is essential for calculating the amount of rutile required to yield a desired amount of titanium.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1