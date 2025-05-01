Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equations. It allows us to determine the relationships between the quantities of substances involved in a reaction, which is essential for converting between grams of reactants and products. Understanding stoichiometry is crucial for solving problems that involve mass relationships in chemical processes. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is used to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations. Knowing the molar masses of TiO2 and Ti is vital for determining how much rutile is needed to produce a specific mass of titanium. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass