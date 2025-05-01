Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
Problem 43
Textbook Question
Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions:TiO2(S) + 2 Cl2(G) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g)TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s)How many moles of TiO2 are needed to form one mole of titanium?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the overall goal: We need to determine how many moles of TiO2 are required to produce one mole of Ti.
Examine the first reaction: TiO2(S) + 2 Cl2(G) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g). This reaction shows that one mole of TiO2 produces one mole of TiCl4.
Examine the second reaction: TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s). This reaction shows that one mole of TiCl4 produces one mole of Ti.
Combine the reactions: Since one mole of TiO2 produces one mole of TiCl4, and one mole of TiCl4 produces one mole of Ti, it follows that one mole of TiO2 is needed to produce one mole of Ti.
Conclude that the stoichiometry of the reactions indicates that one mole of TiO2 is required to form one mole of titanium.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances involved based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how many moles of a reactant are needed to produce a desired amount of product.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Mole Concept
The mole concept is a fundamental principle in chemistry that defines the amount of substance. One mole is equivalent to 6.022 x 10^23 entities, such as atoms or molecules. This concept is crucial for converting between grams and moles, enabling chemists to quantify reactants and products in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Mole Concept
Balanced Chemical Equations
A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Balancing ensures the law of conservation of mass is upheld. In the context of the given reactions, balancing is necessary to determine the mole ratios between TiO2 and titanium, which is key to solving the problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1