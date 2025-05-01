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Multiple Choice
Which ionic compound is commonly used as a building material (e.g., in limestone, marble, and cement)?
A
Potassium nitrate,
B
Ammonium sulfate,
C
Sodium chloride,
D
Calcium carbonate,
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formulas and common uses of the given ionic compounds: Potassium nitrate (KNO\_3), Ammonium sulfate (NH\_4\_2SO\_4), Sodium chloride (NaCl), and Calcium carbonate (CaCO\_3).
Recall that building materials like limestone, marble, and cement are primarily composed of calcium carbonate, which is an ionic compound consisting of calcium ions (Ca\^{2+}) and carbonate ions (CO\_3\^{2-}).
Understand that calcium carbonate is widely used in construction due to its abundance, stability, and ability to form solid structures, unlike the other compounds listed which have different applications (e.g., fertilizers, food seasoning).
Match the compound to its common use by recognizing that potassium nitrate is used in fertilizers and explosives, ammonium sulfate is a fertilizer, sodium chloride is table salt, and calcium carbonate is the main component of limestone and marble.
Conclude that the ionic compound commonly used as a building material in limestone, marble, and cement is calcium carbonate (CaCO\_3).
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