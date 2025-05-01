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Multiple Choice
Select the correct proper (systematic) name for the ionic compound .
A
ferric(II) oxide
B
iron(II) oxide
C
iron(III) oxide
D
diiron trioxide
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in the compound. Here, the formula is Fe2O3, which contains iron (Fe) and oxygen (O).
Determine the charge on the oxygen ion. Oxygen typically forms an oxide ion with a charge of -2 (O^{2-}).
Calculate the total negative charge contributed by oxygen atoms. Since there are 3 oxygen atoms, total negative charge = 3 × (-2) = -6.
Determine the total positive charge needed to balance the compound. The compound is neutral, so total positive charge must be +6.
Find the charge on each iron ion. There are 2 iron atoms, so each iron must have a charge of +3 to total +6. Therefore, the iron is in the +3 oxidation state, and the correct systematic name is iron(III) oxide.
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