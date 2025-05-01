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Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes a compound such as magnesium oxide?
A
A metallic compound in which and share a “sea of electrons” like an alloy
B
An ionic compound composed of anions and cations, with the formula
C
A molecular compound made of neutral atoms and molecules held together by covalent bonds
D
An ionic compound composed of cations and anions, with the formula
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of chemical bonding. Metallic bonding involves a 'sea of electrons' shared among metal atoms, ionic bonding involves transfer of electrons forming cations and anions, and covalent bonding involves sharing electrons between nonmetal atoms.
Step 2: Identify the elements involved in magnesium oxide: magnesium (Mg) is a metal, and oxygen (O) is a nonmetal. This suggests the compound is likely ionic rather than metallic or molecular.
Step 3: Recall that in ionic compounds, metals typically lose electrons to become positively charged cations, and nonmetals gain electrons to become negatively charged anions. Magnesium tends to form Mg^{2+} cations, and oxygen tends to form O^{2-} anions.
Step 4: Write the formula for the compound by balancing the charges of the ions. Since Mg^{2+} and O^{2-} have charges of equal magnitude but opposite sign, they combine in a 1:1 ratio to form MgO.
Step 5: Conclude that magnesium oxide is an ionic compound composed of Mg^{2+} cations and O^{2-} anions, with the formula MgO.
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