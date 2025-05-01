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Multiple Choice
Based on periodic trends, which element has the smallest atomic radius?
A
Neon (Ne)
B
Helium (He)
C
Lithium (Li)
D
Sodium (Na)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that atomic radius generally decreases across a period (left to right) on the periodic table due to increasing nuclear charge pulling electrons closer to the nucleus.
Recognize that atomic radius generally increases down a group (top to bottom) because additional electron shells are added, increasing the distance between the nucleus and the outermost electrons.
Identify the elements given: Helium (He) and Neon (Ne) are in the same period (Period 1 and Period 2 respectively), while Lithium (Li) and Sodium (Na) are in groups 1 but different periods (Period 2 and Period 3 respectively).
Compare the positions of these elements: Helium is at the far right of Period 1, Neon is at the far right of Period 2, Lithium is at the far left of Period 2, and Sodium is at the far left of Period 3.
Conclude that since atomic radius decreases across a period and increases down a group, Helium, being at the top right of the periodic table among these options, has the smallest atomic radius.
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