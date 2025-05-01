Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
Problem 106
Textbook Question
A graduated cylinder contains 155 mL of water. A 15.0-g piece of iron and a 20.0-g piece of lead are added. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder(see TABLE2.8)? (2.7)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the densities of iron and lead from the provided table or reference. Let's assume the density of iron is \(7.87 \, \text{g/mL}\) and the density of lead is \(11.34 \, \text{g/mL}\).
Calculate the volume of the iron piece using the formula \( \text{Volume} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Density}} \). Substitute the mass of iron (15.0 g) and its density to find its volume.
Calculate the volume of the lead piece using the same formula \( \text{Volume} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Density}} \). Substitute the mass of lead (20.0 g) and its density to find its volume.
Add the volumes of the iron and lead to the initial volume of water in the graduated cylinder (155 mL) to find the new water level.
The sum from the previous step gives the new water level in the graduated cylinder in milliliters.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Volume Displacement
Volume displacement refers to the principle that when an object is submerged in a fluid, it displaces a volume of fluid equal to the volume of the object. In this case, adding iron and lead to the water will increase the water level in the graduated cylinder by the combined volume of these metals, which can be calculated using their mass and density.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:01
Density of Non-Geometric Objects Concept and Example
Density
Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a critical property of materials. It is calculated using the formula density = mass/volume. Knowing the density of iron and lead allows us to determine the volume of each piece when their masses are given, which is essential for calculating the total volume displaced in the graduated cylinder.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Density
Graduated Cylinder Measurement
A graduated cylinder is a common laboratory instrument used to measure the volume of liquids accurately. The scale on the cylinder allows for precise readings of liquid levels. Understanding how to read the meniscus (the curve of the liquid surface) is important for obtaining accurate measurements of the new water level after the addition of the iron and lead.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
Watch next
Master Density of Non-Geometric Objects Concept and Example with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice