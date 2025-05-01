Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume Displacement Volume displacement refers to the principle that when an object is submerged in a fluid, it displaces a volume of fluid equal to the volume of the object. In this case, adding iron and lead to the water will increase the water level in the graduated cylinder by the combined volume of these metals, which can be calculated using their mass and density. Recommended video: Guided course 03:01 03:01 Density of Non-Geometric Objects Concept and Example

Density Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a critical property of materials. It is calculated using the formula density = mass/volume. Knowing the density of iron and lead allows us to determine the volume of each piece when their masses are given, which is essential for calculating the total volume displaced in the graduated cylinder. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density