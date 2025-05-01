Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density and Volume Displacement Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a key concept in understanding how objects interact with fluids. When an object is submerged in a fluid, it displaces a volume of fluid equal to the volume of the object. This principle, known as Archimedes' principle, is crucial for determining the new water level when solid objects are added to a graduated cylinder. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density

Mass of the Objects The mass of an object is a measure of the amount of matter it contains, typically expressed in grams. In this scenario, both the silver and gold objects have a mass of 50.0 grams each. Understanding the mass is essential for calculating the total volume displaced when both objects are submerged in water, as it directly influences the resulting water level. Recommended video: Guided course 03:01 03:01 Density of Non-Geometric Objects Concept and Example