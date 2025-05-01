Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
Problem 120
Textbook Question
A 50.0-g silver object and a 50.0-g gold object are both added to 75.5 mL of water contained in a graduated cylinder. What is the new water level, in milliliters, in the cylinder(see TABLE2.8)? (2.7)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the densities of silver and gold from TABLE 2.8. Let's assume the density of silver is \( \rho_{\text{Ag}} \) and the density of gold is \( \rho_{\text{Au}} \).
Calculate the volume of the silver object using the formula: \( V_{\text{Ag}} = \frac{m_{\text{Ag}}}{\rho_{\text{Ag}}} \), where \( m_{\text{Ag}} = 50.0 \text{ g} \).
Calculate the volume of the gold object using the formula: \( V_{\text{Au}} = \frac{m_{\text{Au}}}{\rho_{\text{Au}}} \), where \( m_{\text{Au}} = 50.0 \text{ g} \).
Add the volumes of the silver and gold objects to the initial water volume to find the new water level: \( V_{\text{new}} = 75.5 \text{ mL} + V_{\text{Ag}} + V_{\text{Au}} \).
The result from the previous step gives the new water level in the graduated cylinder.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Density and Volume Displacement
Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a key concept in understanding how objects interact with fluids. When an object is submerged in a fluid, it displaces a volume of fluid equal to the volume of the object. This principle, known as Archimedes' principle, is crucial for determining the new water level when solid objects are added to a graduated cylinder.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Density
Mass of the Objects
The mass of an object is a measure of the amount of matter it contains, typically expressed in grams. In this scenario, both the silver and gold objects have a mass of 50.0 grams each. Understanding the mass is essential for calculating the total volume displaced when both objects are submerged in water, as it directly influences the resulting water level.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:01
Density of Non-Geometric Objects Concept and Example
Water Level Measurement
Water level measurement in a graduated cylinder is a straightforward method to quantify the volume of liquid. The initial water level is given, and the new level after adding the objects can be determined by adding the volume displaced by the objects to the initial volume. This concept is fundamental for solving the problem, as it requires accurate reading and understanding of how volume changes with the addition of solid objects.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
Watch next
Master Density of Non-Geometric Objects Concept and Example with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
