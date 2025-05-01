Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density is defined as the mass of an object divided by its volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) for liquids and solids. It is a crucial property that helps identify substances and understand their behavior in different environments. The formula for density is D = m/V, where D is density, m is mass, and V is volume.

Volume displacement is a method used to measure the volume of an irregularly shaped object by observing the change in liquid level when the object is submerged. In this scenario, the initial water level is 12.00 mL, and it rises to 13.45 mL when the gem is added, indicating that the volume of the gem is the difference, which is 1.45 mL.