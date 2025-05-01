Table of contents
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
Problem 105
Textbook Question
The water level in a graduated cylinder initially at 215 mL rises to 285 mL after a piece of lead is submerged. What is the mass, in grams, of the lead(see TABLE2.8)? (2.7)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial and final water levels in the graduated cylinder: 215 mL and 285 mL, respectively.
Calculate the volume of the lead by finding the difference between the final and initial water levels: Volume of lead = 285 mL - 215 mL.
Use the density of lead from TABLE 2.8, which is typically around 11.34 g/mL, to find the mass of the lead.
Apply the formula for mass: \( \text{Mass} = \text{Density} \times \text{Volume} \).
Substitute the known values into the formula to calculate the mass of the lead.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Density
Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a key property of materials. It is calculated using the formula density = mass/volume. In this context, knowing the density of lead allows us to determine its mass once we have the volume it displaces when submerged in water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Density
Displacement Method
The displacement method involves measuring the change in water level in a graduated cylinder when an object is submerged. The volume of water displaced is equal to the volume of the submerged object. This principle is crucial for determining the volume of lead in this scenario, which is essential for calculating its mass.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
The Scientific Method Concept 1
Graduated Cylinder
A graduated cylinder is a common laboratory instrument used to measure the volume of liquids accurately. It has marked measurements along its length, allowing for precise readings. In this question, the graduated cylinder is used to observe the initial and final water levels, which helps in calculating the volume of lead based on the rise in water level.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Example 1
