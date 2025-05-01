Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a key property of materials. It is calculated using the formula density = mass/volume. In this context, knowing the density of lead allows us to determine its mass once we have the volume it displaces when submerged in water.

Displacement Method The displacement method involves measuring the change in water level in a graduated cylinder when an object is submerged. The volume of water displaced is equal to the volume of the submerged object. This principle is crucial for determining the volume of lead in this scenario, which is essential for calculating its mass.