Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
Problem 72
Textbook Question
Use the density values in TABLE2.8 to solve each of the following problems:a. A graduated cylinder contains 18.0 mL of water. What is the new water level, in milliliters, after 35.6 g of silver metal is submerged in the water?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the density of silver from TABLE 2.8. Let's assume it is \( \rho_{\text{Ag}} \) g/mL.
Use the formula for density: \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \) to find the volume of silver. Rearrange the formula to solve for volume: \( \text{Volume} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Density}} \).
Substitute the given mass of silver (35.6 g) and the density of silver (\( \rho_{\text{Ag}} \)) into the formula to calculate the volume of silver.
Add the calculated volume of silver to the initial volume of water in the graduated cylinder (18.0 mL) to find the new water level.
The new water level in the graduated cylinder is the sum of the initial water volume and the volume of the submerged silver.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Density
Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) for liquids and solids. It is a crucial property that helps determine how much space a substance will occupy when placed in a fluid. In this problem, the density of silver will be used to calculate its volume, which will then affect the water level in the graduated cylinder.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Density
Volume Displacement
Volume displacement refers to the principle that when an object is submerged in a fluid, it displaces an amount of fluid equal to its own volume. This concept is essential for understanding how the addition of silver metal to the water will raise the water level in the graduated cylinder. The increase in water level can be directly calculated from the volume of silver submerged.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:01
Density of Non-Geometric Objects Concept and Example
Graduated Cylinder Measurements
A graduated cylinder is a common laboratory instrument used to measure the volume of liquids accurately. It is marked with a scale that allows for precise readings. Understanding how to read the meniscus (the curve of the liquid surface) and the significance of the scale markings is vital for determining the new water level after the silver is added.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
Watch next
Master Density of Non-Geometric Objects Concept and Example with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice