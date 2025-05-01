Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) for liquids and solids. It is a crucial property that helps determine how much space a substance will occupy when placed in a fluid. In this problem, the density of silver will be used to calculate its volume, which will then affect the water level in the graduated cylinder. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density

Volume Displacement Volume displacement refers to the principle that when an object is submerged in a fluid, it displaces an amount of fluid equal to its own volume. This concept is essential for understanding how the addition of silver metal to the water will raise the water level in the graduated cylinder. The increase in water level can be directly calculated from the volume of silver submerged. Recommended video: Guided course 03:01 03:01 Density of Non-Geometric Objects Concept and Example