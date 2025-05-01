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Multiple Choice
Which element has the smallest atomic radius?
A
Chlorine (Cl)
B
Sodium (Na)
C
Lithium (Li)
D
Fluorine (F)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that atomic radius refers to the size of an atom, typically measured from the nucleus to the outer boundary of the electron cloud.
Recall the periodic trends: atomic radius decreases from left to right across a period due to increasing nuclear charge pulling electrons closer, and increases down a group because additional electron shells are added.
Identify the positions of the given elements on the periodic table: Sodium (Na) and Lithium (Li) are in Group 1 (alkali metals), Chlorine (Cl) and Fluorine (F) are in Group 17 (halogens), with Fluorine above Chlorine.
Compare elements within the same period: Fluorine and Chlorine are in the same group but different periods, so Fluorine has a smaller atomic radius because it is higher up (fewer electron shells).
Compare elements across the period: Fluorine is to the right of Sodium and Lithium, so it has a smaller atomic radius due to higher effective nuclear charge pulling electrons closer.
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Master Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified) Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules