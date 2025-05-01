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Multiple Choice
What is the electron-domain geometry (electron geometry) of ?
A
Tetrahedral
B
Trigonal bipyramidal
C
Square planar
D
Octahedral
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom and the number of valence electrons it has. For sulfur (S), it is in group 16, so it has 6 valence electrons.
Determine the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs around the central atom. In SF\_4, sulfur is bonded to 4 fluorine atoms, so there are 4 bonding pairs. Since sulfur has 6 valence electrons and uses 4 for bonding, it has 2 electrons left, which form 1 lone pair.
Calculate the total number of electron domains (bonding pairs + lone pairs) around the central atom. Here, 4 bonding pairs + 1 lone pair = 5 electron domains.
Use the VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory to determine the electron-domain geometry based on the total number of electron domains. Five electron domains correspond to a trigonal bipyramidal electron geometry.
Note that the molecular shape (or molecular geometry) may differ from the electron-domain geometry due to lone pairs, but the question specifically asks for electron-domain geometry, which is trigonal bipyramidal for SF\_4.
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