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Multiple Choice
What is the electron-domain geometry (electron geometry) around the iodine atom in (ignoring molecular shape)?
A
Square planar
B
Trigonal bipyramidal
C
Tetrahedral
D
Octahedral
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in the molecule, which is iodine (I) in IF\_5.
Determine the number of valence electrons on the iodine atom. Iodine is in group 17, so it has 7 valence electrons.
Count the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs around iodine. IF\_5 has 5 fluorine atoms bonded to iodine, so there are 5 bonding pairs. Since iodine has 7 valence electrons and uses 5 for bonding, the remaining 2 electrons form 1 lone pair.
Calculate the total number of electron domains (bonding pairs + lone pairs) around iodine. This is 5 bonding pairs + 1 lone pair = 6 electron domains.
Use the VSEPR theory to determine the electron-domain geometry for 6 electron domains, which corresponds to an octahedral electron geometry.
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