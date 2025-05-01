Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
What is the electron geometry around the central Br atom in ?
A
Trigonal bipyramidal
B
Tetrahedral
C
Octahedral
D
Square planar
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in the molecule BrF\_5, which is bromine (Br).
Determine the number of valence electrons for the central atom (Br). Bromine has 7 valence electrons.
Count the total number of electrons contributed by the surrounding atoms (fluorine atoms). Each fluorine contributes 1 electron for bonding, and there are 5 fluorine atoms, so 5 electrons are involved in bonding.
Calculate the total number of electron pairs around the central atom by adding the valence electrons of Br and the bonding electrons, then divide by 2 to get electron pairs. This includes both bonding pairs and lone pairs.
Use the VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory to determine the electron geometry based on the total number of electron pairs. For BrF\_5, with 6 electron pairs (5 bonding pairs and 1 lone pair), the electron geometry is octahedral.
Watch next
Master Electron Geometry (Simplified) Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules