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Multiple Choice
What is the electron-domain geometry (electron geometry) of according to VSEPR theory?
A
Square pyramidal
B
Seesaw
C
Octahedral
D
Trigonal bipyramidal
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in the molecule ClF\_5, which is chlorine (Cl).
Determine the number of valence electrons on the central atom (chlorine). Chlorine has 7 valence electrons.
Count the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs around the central atom. Chlorine is bonded to 5 fluorine atoms, so there are 5 bonding pairs. Since chlorine has 7 valence electrons and uses 5 for bonding, it has 2 electrons left, which form 1 lone pair.
Calculate the total number of electron domains (bonding pairs + lone pairs) around the central atom. Here, 5 bonding pairs + 1 lone pair = 6 electron domains.
Use VSEPR theory to determine the electron-domain geometry based on 6 electron domains. The electron-domain geometry for 6 domains is octahedral, even though the molecular shape (considering lone pairs) may differ.
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Master Electron Geometry (Simplified) Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules