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Multiple Choice
Which gaseous element is commonly used in street lights to produce a bright yellow-orange glow?
A
Chlorine (Cl)
B
Argon (Ar)
C
Neon (Ne)
D
Sodium (Na)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of question: This is a conceptual question about which gaseous element is commonly used in street lights to produce a bright yellow-orange glow.
Recall the properties of the elements listed: Chlorine (Cl) is a halogen gas, Argon (Ar) is a noble gas, Neon (Ne) is a noble gas known for its reddish-orange glow in neon signs, and Sodium (Na) is a metal, not a gas.
Understand that street lights often use sodium vapor lamps, which contain sodium in a gaseous state when heated, producing a characteristic bright yellow-orange light.
Recognize that although Neon is a gas used in lighting, its glow is more reddish-orange, not the bright yellow-orange typical of street lights.
Conclude that the gaseous element responsible for the bright yellow-orange glow in street lights is sodium vapor, even though sodium is a metal, it is vaporized to produce the light.
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