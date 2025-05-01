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Multiple Choice
In their elemental form, which type of substance can exist as both single atoms (monatomic) and as molecules (polyatomic) depending on the element?
A
All metalloids
B
All noble gases
C
All metals
D
Nonmetals
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between monatomic and polyatomic substances: monatomic substances consist of single atoms not bonded to each other, while polyatomic substances consist of molecules made up of two or more atoms bonded together.
Recall that in their elemental form, noble gases exist as monatomic gases because they have full valence electron shells and are chemically inert, so they do not form molecules.
Recognize that metals typically exist as extended lattices of atoms rather than discrete molecules, so they are neither monatomic gases nor polyatomic molecules in elemental form.
Know that nonmetals can exist in both forms: some nonmetals like the noble gases are monatomic, while others like oxygen (O\_2) and sulfur (S\_8) exist as polyatomic molecules.
Therefore, the type of substance that can exist as both single atoms (monatomic) and molecules (polyatomic) depending on the element is nonmetals.
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