Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Physical & Chemical Changes
Problem 80
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as a physical or chemical change: (3.2)a. Aspirin tablets are broken in half.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change involves a change in physical properties without altering the substance's chemical identity, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Consider the process described: breaking aspirin tablets in half.
Determine if the chemical composition of the aspirin changes when it is broken. In this case, breaking the tablets does not alter the chemical structure of the aspirin molecules.
Recognize that breaking a substance into smaller pieces is typically a physical change because it does not involve a change in the chemical identity of the substance.
Conclude that breaking aspirin tablets in half is a physical change.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Physical Change
A physical change involves a transformation that does not alter the chemical composition of a substance. Examples include changes in state, shape, or size, such as melting, freezing, or breaking. In the case of aspirin tablets being broken in half, the chemical structure of the aspirin remains unchanged, making it a physical change.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Physical and Chemical Changes
Chemical Change
A chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties. This process often involves a chemical reaction, where bonds between atoms are broken and formed. Unlike physical changes, chemical changes are usually irreversible under normal conditions, such as burning or rusting.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1
Distinguishing Changes
To distinguish between physical and chemical changes, one can assess whether the substance's identity is altered. If the change can be reversed and the original substance can be recovered, it is likely a physical change. Conversely, if new substances are produced and the original cannot be easily restored, it indicates a chemical change.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Physical & Chemical Changes
