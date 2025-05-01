Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Change A physical change involves a transformation that does not alter the chemical composition of a substance. Examples include changes in state, shape, or size, such as melting, freezing, or breaking. In the case of aspirin tablets being broken in half, the chemical structure of the aspirin remains unchanged, making it a physical change.

Chemical Change A chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties. This process often involves a chemical reaction, where bonds between atoms are broken and formed. Unlike physical changes, chemical changes are usually irreversible under normal conditions, such as burning or rusting.