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Multiple Choice
In atomic theory, the electron cloud (quantum mechanical) model describes electrons as existing in probability distributions rather than fixed orbits. Who is most closely associated with developing this model?
A
J. J. Thomson
B
Erwin Schrödinger
C
John Dalton
D
Niels Bohr
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking about the scientist most closely associated with the electron cloud (quantum mechanical) model of the atom.
Recall that the electron cloud model describes electrons as existing in regions of probability rather than fixed paths or orbits around the nucleus.
Identify the key contributors to atomic models: J. J. Thomson proposed the plum pudding model, John Dalton developed the solid sphere model, and Niels Bohr introduced fixed orbits for electrons.
Recognize that Erwin Schrödinger developed the quantum mechanical model using wave equations to describe electron probability distributions, which is the basis of the electron cloud model.
Conclude that Erwin Schrödinger is the scientist most closely associated with the electron cloud model.
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