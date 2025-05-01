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Multiple Choice
In early atomic theory, who proposed that atoms of the same element are identical in mass and properties?
A
Ernest Rutherford
B
J. J. Thomson
C
John Dalton
D
Niels Bohr
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about early atomic theory and the concept of atoms having identical mass and properties within the same element.
Recall that John Dalton is known for proposing the atomic theory which states that atoms of the same element are identical in mass and properties.
Recognize that Ernest Rutherford, J. J. Thomson, and Niels Bohr contributed to atomic theory but focused on different aspects such as the nucleus, electron discovery, and atomic structure models respectively.
Identify that the key idea of identical atoms in an element is a fundamental part of Dalton's atomic theory.
Conclude that the correct answer to the question is John Dalton, as he introduced the concept of atoms being identical within an element.
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