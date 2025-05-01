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Multiple Choice
The plum pudding model of the atom states that:
A
Electrons are embedded within a diffuse, positively charged sphere, making the atom overall neutral.
B
All of an atom's mass and positive charge are concentrated in the nucleus, and electrons exist in quantized energy levels.
C
Electrons orbit a small, dense, positively charged nucleus in mostly empty space.
D
Atoms are indivisible particles that cannot be broken down into smaller components.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of atomic models. The plum pudding model was proposed by J.J. Thomson after the discovery of the electron, aiming to explain how electrons are arranged within an atom.
Step 2: Recall the key idea of the plum pudding model: it describes the atom as a positively charged sphere with negatively charged electrons embedded within it, similar to 'plums' in a 'pudding'. This arrangement makes the atom electrically neutral overall.
Step 3: Compare this model to later atomic models. For example, Rutherford's model introduced the concept of a small, dense nucleus, which differs from the diffuse positive charge in the plum pudding model.
Step 4: Identify the correct description of the plum pudding model from the options given: it states that electrons are embedded within a diffuse, positively charged sphere, making the atom overall neutral.
Step 5: Recognize that other options describe different atomic models or outdated ideas, such as the indivisible atom concept or the nuclear model with electrons orbiting the nucleus.
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