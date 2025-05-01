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Multiple Choice
In atomic theory, the electron cloud model describes electrons as existing in regions of probability rather than fixed orbits. Who is most closely associated with developing this electron cloud (quantum mechanical) model?
A
Niels Bohr
B
Erwin Schrödinger
C
J. J. Thomson
D
John Dalton
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the electron cloud model is a concept in atomic theory that describes electrons as existing in regions of probability rather than fixed paths or orbits.
Recall that Niels Bohr proposed a model where electrons travel in fixed orbits around the nucleus, which is different from the electron cloud model.
Recognize that J. J. Thomson is known for discovering the electron and proposing the plum pudding model, not the electron cloud model.
Know that John Dalton developed the atomic theory focusing on atoms as indivisible particles, without describing electron behavior.
Identify Erwin Schrödinger as the scientist who developed the quantum mechanical model of the atom, introducing the electron cloud concept through his wave equation.
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