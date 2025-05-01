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Multiple Choice
In the context of classifying matter, pencil “lead” is primarily graphite, which is carbon. How should pencil lead be classified?
A
Compound (made of two or more different elements chemically bonded)
B
Homogeneous mixture (uniform mixture of multiple substances)
C
Element (carbon, graphite)
D
Heterogeneous mixture (non-uniform composition)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of the classifications of matter: an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom; a compound consists of two or more different elements chemically bonded; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition of multiple substances; and a heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition.
Identify the composition of pencil 'lead': it is primarily graphite, which is a form of carbon consisting entirely of carbon atoms.
Since graphite is made up of only one type of element (carbon) and not chemically bonded with other elements, it cannot be classified as a compound.
Because it is a pure form of carbon, it is not a mixture (neither homogeneous nor heterogeneous), as mixtures contain two or more substances physically combined.
Therefore, pencil lead (graphite) should be classified as an element.
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